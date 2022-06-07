Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg to Film Netflix Thriller in NJ This Summer

ads

Depending on which exit you exit the New Jersey Turnpike, you may see two megastars filming their latest project.

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are just two of the biggest names in Hollywood who make up a star-studded cast in the upcoming film, “Our Man From Jersey.”

Filming for the Netflix spy thriller is set to begin in and around New Jersey this summer, with Jersey City, Bayonne, Kearny and Paterson set to welcome the stars sometime in July, according to NJ.com.

This won’t be the first time Berry has joined forces with Netflix. The A-lister made her feature directorial debut last year with the streaming service’s movie “Bruised.”

She filmed the wrestling flick in Newark and Atlantic City in 2019, so she’s no stranger to showing off her acting chops on Jersey soil.

Some scenes from the upcoming project, directed by “Ballers” creator Julian Farino, were also filmed in London, England, earlier this year.

Other notable cast members include Oscar winner JK Simmons, “The First Lady” star Jackie Earle Haley, “Suicide Squad” star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are seen filming a scene on the set of ‘Our Man from Jersey’. MEGA

According to IMDB, the film is about Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey.

He is “quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his ex-girlfriend from high school, Roxanne (Berry), recruits him on a high-stakes American intelligence mission.”

The film is co-produced by Wahlberg and “Ballers” producer Stephen Levinson, according to NJ.com.

Halle Berry is seen driving a car alongside Mark Wahlberg on the set of ‘Our Man from Jersey’. GC Images

