Halle Berry and Netflix will work together

Halle Berry, after her directorial debut, enters into a multi-title creative partnership with Netflix: the artist will interpret two feature films

The collaboration between Academy Award winner Halle Berry and Netflix continues with a partnership that will see Berry in the role of actress and producer. The artist’s directorial debut, Bruised – Struggle to live, was released on Netflix and finished # 1 in 21 countries and was watched for a total of 47.7 million hours in the first 5 days online.

Bruised – Struggle to live, the triumphant story of a wrestler who finds herself in and out of the ring after everyone has considered her out of the game, is also played by Berry.

Outside of this deal, the artist will play two Netflix feature films: The Mothership (science fiction) by author / director Matt Charman, for whom she will also executive produce, and Our Man From Jersey (action) with Mark Wahlberg.

Halle Berry: “My debut film as a director, Bruised – Struggle to live, it’s an act of love and I knew Scott and Ted would take care of it. The Netflix team got involved by collaborating creatively and it was a pleasure to work with such motivated people. I feel really lucky for this partnership and I can’t wait to tell more stories with the team ”.

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film: “Few in the world have had a career like Halle Berry’s. She is an award-winning actress, a producer and also a fabulous director, as audiences noted this week. We are happy to support you in Bruised – Struggle to live as she proves her worth both in front of and behind the camera and we can’t wait to tell more stories with her ”.

About Halle Berry

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry continues to break down new barriers by playing a myriad of critically acclaimed roles and recently adding a director’s title to her outstanding career.

The Academy Award for Best Actress for MONSTER’S BALL – SHADOW OF LIFE made her the first black woman to have this honor. Her performances have earned her multiple awards including: Best Actress from SAG, the National Board of Review and a Silver Bear. Her countless other accolades include an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her outstanding performance on the HBO series “Meet Dorothy Dandridge,” which she also produced. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in FRANKIE AND ALICE. His 30-year career includes roles in DEATH CAN WAIT, JUNGLE FEVER, AWAY FROM ISAIAH, BULWORTH – THE SENATOR, CODE: SWORDFISH and JOHN WICK 3 – PARABELLUM.

The artist is about to make his directorial debut in the awaited film BRUISED – FIGHTING TO LIVE, in which he is also the protagonist. The storyline centers on a former MMA fighter who must face an emerging star of the discipline, while also trying to be a deserving mother to her son. Following its 2020 Toronto Film Festival debut, the film was bought by Netflix and will be released on the platform on November 24, 2021. Among the new projects, Berry will play Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi epic MOONFALL for Lionsgate. MOONFALL follows three unlikely heroes on a desperate mission into space to save the world from extinction when a mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit. The film will be released in theaters on February 4, 2022.

Most recently, the artist finished filming THE MOTHERSHIP for Netflix, which will see her in the roles of actress and executive producer. Screenwriter Matt Charman, nominated for an Academy Award for BRIDGE OF SPIES, wrote the script and will make his directorial debut with this film.

In addition to her on-screen performances, Berry has been praised for her philanthropic efforts in a wide range of organizations serving women, children and disadvantaged communities. She is a supporter and representative of the Jenesse Center, founded in 1980 in Los Angeles, which helps victims of domestic violence trying to combat abuse directed at women and children. In the past, he collaborated on Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign and on the United Nations World Food Program dedicated to reducing hunger in the world. This collaboration culminated in Watch Hunger Stop’s commitment to dedicate its worldwide network and resources to WFP’s goal of building a “world without hunger”. Berry visited rural Nicaragua to raise awareness of this cause. The artist later partnered with Novo Nordisk and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch their diabetes awareness campaign and supported many charities, including Revlon Run / Walk, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Afghanistan Relief Organization, Stand Up to Cancer, Love Our Children USA, Clothes Off Our Back and Black Lives Matter.

In 2020 Berry founded rē • spin, a platform that aims to provide better access to content and products related to health and well-being, promoting inclusion and the exchange of ideas. Relying on new discoveries and new teachings, rē • spin can rely on its global community united by a holistic approach to wellness that includes mind, body and soul.

