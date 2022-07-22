Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s movie flopped as spectacularly as their marriage

ads

Halle Berry has an impressive career with various achievements under her belt. The actress made history as the first black actress to win an Oscar for a leading role.

(L-R) Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry | Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

While many of her movies are blockbusters, she does have a few flops on her resume, and one of them was a collaboration with ex-husband Olivier Martinez that flopped as spectacularly as their marriage.

A look at Halle Berry’s acting career

Berry started out as a model by participating in various beauty pageants. After running out of money after moving to New York, Berry lived in homeless shelters for a while. However, things started to look up for the aspiring star when she landed a role in living dollsplaying model Emily Franklin.

The actress landed her breakout role in 1992, starring opposite Eddie Murphy in Boomerang. Before that, she had appeared on strictly commercial and Spike Lee’s Jungle fever. His performance in Boomerang caught the public’s eye and helped her land a role in the live-action movie The Flintstones playing Sharon Stone.

Berry heralded her Academy Award win when she played the title role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Dandridge was the first black woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Years later, Berry became the first black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the 2001 film. the monster ball, making history as the woman of color by achieving the feat. Berry gained worldwide recognition when she appeared on the X Men franchise that plays the mutant superhero Storm.

The actor’s prominent roles include playing a Bond Girl in Die another day, Catwoman, perfect stranger, Y bruised.

The film failure of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

Berry starred alongside her future third husband Olivier Martinez in 2012 Dark Tide. The film follows Berry’s character, who overcomes her trauma and fear after a diver is killed in a shark attack under her supervision. With bills piling up, her ex-husband Jeff, played by Martinez, approaches Berry’s character for an adventure in the world’s deadliest shark-infested waters.

The film was a tremendous box office flop, earning $1.1 million against a budget of $25 million. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 0% rating, and critics panned it. Grant Rollings of The Sun UK said Dark Tide was “more snoring than jaws.”

Lead critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian said: “The sharks themselves are the only ones to emerge with credit from this.” Tim Robey of The Daily Telegraph UK said: “If you look closely at John Stockwell’s terrifying shark attack thriller, you can see Halle Berry’s Oscar slightly sinking in the waters off Cape Town.”

It’s been years since the movie came out, but neither Berry nor Martinez have had the best things to say about dark tide, with Berry calling it “like… movie.”

Inside Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s short-lived marriage

Berry and Martinez met on the set of Dark Tide in July 2010. In August of that year, the duo announced that they would be seeing each other. Two years later, Berry was seen wearing a diamond ring confirming their engagement.

Martinez and Berry married in 2013 in France, and Berry was already pregnant with the couple’s son, Maceo. The duo welcomed their son in October 2013 and celebrated his anniversary with a romantic getaway in Hawaii. Two years later, things started to look out of place when Berry was spotted without her wedding ring.

She insisted that she had left the band while on vacation. The couple suppressed rumors that they were separated for a time, but they released a joint statement to PEOPLE in October 2015 indicating that they were separating.

