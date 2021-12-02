Halle Berry and the deal for new movies with Netflix

After the success of “Bruised”, a new agreement between the actress and the streaming giant

After the great success of Bruised , his directorial debut, Halle Berry and Netflix have decided to bond even more to each other.

In fact, Berry has announced the signing of an agreement that will lead her to produce and act in several films produced and distributed by the streaming giant in the coming years.

“There are few people with careers like Halle Berry’s,” he commented Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Original Films “She’s an award-winning actress, producer and, as audiences saw last week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be by her side as she delivers power in front and behind the camera in Bruised and we can’t wait to tell more stories together. “

Netflix in recent days had communicated that Bruised, the story of a female MMA fighter who claims her power both in the ring and in her life, was the most watched film in the United States in the past week. Not only: Bruised it was also the top pick in 71 seen for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release.

Berry will soon be featured in two Netflix original films (outside of the new deal): the sci-fi project The Mothership by writer and director Matt Charman, in which she will executive produce and lead, and in the action thriller Our Man From Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg.