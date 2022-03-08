Halle Berry bets on Spanish fashion and shines with this velvet kimono signed by Teresa Helbig

Related news

It happened a few weeks ago, but it wasn’t until just a few hours ago that the designer Theresa Helbig has published on its social networks another -one of many- of the highlights of your professional career. The Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (55 years old) has worn one of his designs in the program of Jimmy Kimmel (54), Jimmy Kimmel Live!where he went to promote one of his latest films, brutalizedAvailable now to watch on Netflix.

An MMA fighter -mixed martial arts- (performed by Halle Berry) who is going through the worst moment of her sports career faces the return of his sonwhom he abandoned as a baby, at the same time that he prepares the fight against one of the toughest rivals he could face.

Halle Berry appears literally bruised –brutalized, in English- constantly on film. Just the opposite of what is observed in the interview that she granted to Kimmel. Superb, fantastic and radiating incredible light, thanks also to Helbig’s impressive design, Halle, for this, selected a garment from which THE SPANISH STYLE knows all the details.

Contacted with Teresa Helbig’s communication department, the dress she wore Halle Berry on the Jimmy Kimmel show it’s a “black silk velvet kimono with gold leaf print with a floral motif and a leather belt with a gold-plated metal snake buckle”.

The design belongs to the Opium collectionbased on “una mixture of British rigidity and oriental mystery, of tartan and silk, of two opposite worlds of extremely refined aesthetics”. The professional relationship between Teresa Helbig and Halle Berry It begins to get closer and the fact that they collaborate together in this type of action begins to be habitual.

Teresa Helbig sketch, model with the kimono and detail of the garment.

Courtesy of Teresa Helbig

The brilliant creative and the acclaimed actress have been in contact for about two yearsmore or less since the start of the pandemic, and Halle Berry does not hesitate to show her great enthusiasm for Teresa’s fashion proposals, one of the great national needlewomen and who already crosses borders.

The exposure that Hollywood gives a designer can be enormousboth in the real world and in social networks, although Helbig told in an interview in 2019 that you never know when a famous He has chosen one of his models and only finds out when he sees it in the media.

What he can have immediate information on is his meetings these days with clients, partners and stylists in Los Angeles, California. “There is life, the garments like it. The other day, at a dinner, everyone was fascinated with the type of fabric construction, the things of level of craftsmanship so brutal, which have a lot of roll. We always say that ‘a Helbig woman does not go unnoticed’ (brand slogan). Well, I think they have also seen this point in our garments, “she pointed out.

Theresa Helbig will join designers like Andrew Sarda, Hannibal Laguna, Fernando Claro, Roberto Torreta or Custo Barcelona at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. The great Spanish fashion week kicks off on Wednesday, March 9, and it will do so at a special moment and in a very special context: with its 75th edition and with the fact that one hundred percent of the capacity returns to both the Cyberspace like their parades.

