Halle Berry boasts short curly hair that rejuvenates the face at 50

Halle Berry is one of the most beautiful and endearing celebrities in Hollywood, because -at 56 years old- the actress who played Catwoman looks spectacular. Recently, Halle Berry showed off the perfect look to rejuvenate the face after 50if you have the short curly hair. So if you want to know how to look elegant and youthful like the actress, she keeps reading, because here we give you the best tips.

The short hair is one of the hairstyle trends that we will see in the remainder of the year and perhaps in 2023, since the taboo that only certain people have short hair is left behind. Also, this haircut for women is ideal to look much youngeras it gives a touch of modernity and freshness to any look.

Halle Berry teaches us how to wear short curly hair after 50

Through your social networks Halle Berry showed off her haircutwhich is a style called pixie. This women’s haircut is ideal for looking much younger, as it gives an immediate touch of sophistication to your look. Halle Berry wore her hair almost level on the sides and left a large lock on the crown part.which made her curls fall in a spectacular way.

And if that was not enough, Halle Berry painted her hair a very subtle lilac color to give her face more light and that contrasted perfectly with her dark hair. The best thing about this look is that it is extremely versatile, because you can wear your hair straight by styling it with an iron and you will look extremely sophisticated.

Halle Berry wears the pixie cut to rejuvenate the face. Photo: Instagram @halleberry

How to know if the pixie haircut suits you?

Although we are sure that anyone will be incredible pixie haircuthere we give you a formula to know if this type of haircut for women It will look spectacular according to the symmetry of your face. First you will need to take a ruler or a pencil; place it under your chin horizontally. Subsequently, measure the distance from the pencil to your earlobe. If the distance is greater than 5.7 centimeters, the pixie cut is ideal for you and your type of face.