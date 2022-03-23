Halle Berry celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sweet photo on Instagram

Halle Berry just wished her daughter Nahla a happy 14th birthday, with a sweet photo of mom and daughter.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate the teen’s special day with a sweet photo, accompanied by an even sweeter message from the two. “14 years ago I was lucky enough to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel’ and named her Nahla Ariela,” Berry wrote, adding, “Touched by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy birthday Nahla boo! ❤️. “

In the photo, Halle and Nahla walk arm in arm on a beach at sunset. With her back to the camera, Nahla’s face is not seen in the shot, but it is still obvious that she has already grown (she is even as tall as her mother).

In addition to Nahla, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry, Halle is also the mother of her 8-year-old son Maceo from her marriage to Olivier Martinez. Halle Berry rarely posts photos of her two children on her social media accounts and if she does, her faces are usually not shown, which is why this sweet birthday photo was also a gift for the her followers. In 2019, Halle explained the reason for this decision during an interview with Today.

“I have fought very hard to protect your privacy, and I just want you to have your life and make it yours,” Berry told the outlet. “I just don’t want to plaster them on the internet. That just doesn’t feel right to me. They’re going to do that soon enough. That will be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when.” starts.”

