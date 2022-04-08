Halle Berry celebrates two years of courtship with Van Hunt

The actress Halle Berry celebrated two years of love with the R&B singer, Van Hunt. The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2020 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The actress of “Moonfall” shared on her social networks an image with two glasses of champagne with which she celebrated her second anniversary next to Van Hunt. “On Wednesdays we drink pink, happy anniversary VanO“, wrote Berry next to the image.

The image was also shared on his Instagram stories in which he wrote “happy anniversary @vanhunt“, and added a red heart and a cheering emoji. For this special occasion, the also producer also published the photo in his stories.

in January, Halle Berry He surprised all his followers on social networks with a publication on a chapel altar giving himself a kiss against the light with which he raised suspicions that he had married Van Hunt.

Although everyone fell that Berry confirmed that she had arrived at the altar with her partner, in the following photo, the 55-year-old interpreter shared a “selfie” that complements the phrase “Well, it’s official” … “It’s 2022”, leaving between seeing that it was all a joke.

So far it has not been confirmed if the couple got married or if they plan to. Berry has been married three times: to Davi Justice, from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét, from 2001 to 2005, and Oliver Martínez, from 2013 to 2016, with whom she had her second child, Maceo Martínez.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt They officially started dating in September 2020, but had already been getting to know each other for a few more months. In an interview for “Womens Health” magazine, Berry confirmed that she felt fulfilled in her love relationship.

“I wish I had met him sooner so I could love him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my romantic life, as a mother, as an artist. I am a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been if I had stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel like I need to feel as a woman,” Berry said.