Halle Berry confirms that her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, is “the one”

In the past, Halle Berry has been open about the fact that she doesn’t necessarily need a romantic partner. Although she wasn’t looking for one, it seems that she may have found her life mate.

After months of teasing her Instagram followers about a new romance, Halle has finally come clean that she’s dating Van Hunt on social media. And with her recent statements about her new boyfriend, it looks like he’s going to be around for a long time. Here’s 4-1-1.

Halle Berry showed she’s up for anything with Van Hunt on Instagram when they started dating.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Halle is completely in love with Van. In an interview with the medium, the actress was enthusiastic about her main love and called him “the one”.

“It was finally my time and the right one finally came along,” Halle said. So beautiful!

Source: Instagram

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Halle first confirmed her romance with Van in a September 2020 Instagram post of herself wearing a black T-shirt with the Van Hunt singer’s logo. In the caption, Halle wrote, “Now you know,” along with heart and foot emojis.

The foot emoji was a reference to several previous photos Halle posted on her Instagram. The first came in July when she posted a photo of two pairs of feet snuggled up to each other. A month later, the actress posted another photo along the same lines.

At the time, it was unclear who the other pair of feet belonged to. Halle then posted a cryptic image of them together that seems to make it clear that the other feet belong to Van.

Halle’s reveal on social media came months after Van first teased the relationship. In August 2020, Van posted multiple photos of himself looking into the camera while being kissed on the cheek by a woman who appeared to be Halle. Since then, the couple has been posting adorable photos on their respective Instagram pages.

View this post on Instagram

now you know… ♥️🦶🏽

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Source: InstagramWho is Van Hunt?

Now that Halle and Van are apparently dating, many fans of the actress want to know more about her new partner. Van has been active in the music world since her self-titled debut in 2004, and has also won a Grammy. Although not an A-list act, Van has carved out a successful career as an R&B musician that draws from a wide range of influences.

Van has also been quite vocal about his feelings for Halle. In a March 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van explained how much Halle inspires him and how she has been such a positive influence in her life as her muse.

“The inspiration for our relationship runs through everything, including my upbringing,” Van said. “I am a completely different person, I can put it that way, and I think it has improved every aspect of my life.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by van hunt (@vanhunt)

Source: InstagramHalle Berry is married to Van Hunt?

Though he told Lena Waithe during an April 2020 conversation that he wasn’t looking for a romantic partner, Van certainly changed Halle’s mind. She not only won her heart, but she says that she also gets along very well with her two children: Nahla, 14, and Maceo, 8.

While appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2021, Halle opened up about how important it was for her children to enjoy time with Van. In the interview, she says that Maceo gave the couple his blessing to get married while they were in the car. However, Halle confirmed that she and Van were not yet married.

“It was a ceremony of an 8-year-old boy in the back seat of the car who said, ‘Mom, you should marry him,'” he recalls. “And I said, ‘Should I really marry him?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I pronounce you husband and wife.’ We were like, ‘Oh, okay. We are married.’ But we are not married. So, that’s our commitment ceremony.”

“I’ve decided to take some time,” he continued. “I am a very relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no, I’m going to stop my thing, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with myself.

Now, Halle is in a good space with a great man who adores her.

Several months later, Halle and Van were once again the subject of marriage rumours. On New Year’s Day 2022, the actress posted a photo of them kissing in a private spot while on vacation. Halle captioned the adorable post with “it’s official,” leading many fans to believe that she and Van tied the knot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Source: Instagram

However, other commenters noted their second slide saying “it’s 2022,” making it clear that they were celebrating the new year and not a wedding.

Nonetheless, Halle is in a good space with a great man who adores her, and we’re sure she and Van will marry when the time is right.

