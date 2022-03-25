Halle Berry considers it “heartbreaking” to be the only African American to have an Oscar for Best Actress

Halle Berry She never thought she would win the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The past condemns us (Monster Ball). The drama, directed by Marc Forstertells the story of a racist gendarme (Billy Bob Thornton) who falls in love with the widow (Halle Berry) of an executed (Heather Ledger).

“At that time, if you didn’t win the Golden Globe, it was impossible to win the Oscar,” Berry recently told the New York Times. He had lost in those prizes against sissy spacek for his role in In The Bedroom. “I was pretty resigned to thinking that it was great to be nominated, but that she wasn’t going to win,” she said.

Finally, in 2002, she won. But the joy of that triumph today is overshadowed by a sad statistic that is far from making her proud. Till the date, Halle Berry she is the only African-American woman to have that statuette.

“He didn’t open the door,” he said. “The fact that there isn’t another woman standing next to me is heartbreaking.”

In her moving and emotional acceptance speech in which she even had a hard time speaking, she pointed out that the moment was much bigger than her and dedicated it to her predecessors.

But the phrase that hurts him the most today is that at the time he said and thought: “The door has been opened.”

Since then two African-American men, Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker, have won the Oscar for best actor.

“We can’t judge success or progress by how many awards we have,” he said. “Awards are the icing on the cake, it’s a recognition of your peers acknowledging your outstanding excellence a certain year, but if we don’t get that salute, then aren’t we great, aren’t we successful, aren’t we changing the world with our art?” , he questioned.

In the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards to be held this Sunday, March 27, there is no African-American actress nominated in the Best Actress category.

