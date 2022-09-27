Halle Berry enters the world of spies

The film, based on a screenplay by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton, has been described as a “working class James Bond”. Mark Wahlberg plays a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey who is drawn into the world of super-spies and secret agents when his ex-girlfriend from high school, Roxanne (a character he plays Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-risk American intelligence mission.

The film is directed by the little known Julian Farino, for its premiere in Netflix.

The project, described as a “worker James Bond” –although no further information has been given at the moment–, has David Guggenheim (designated successor). At the moment the director has not been recruited. Mark Wahlberg himself, who worked with the streamer on the action thriller Spenser: Confidentialwill act as producer, with Stephen Levinson.

Halle Berry, Oscar winner for Monster’s Ballhas recently appeared in John Wick 3: Parabellum,and the catastrophic film moon falldirected by the specialist in this genre Roland Emmerich.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.