Halle Berry excels with her new short purple hair!

We thought we had seen everything with her, but no! Halle Berry, the most chameleon-like actress in Hollywood, has outdone herself with her new hair… purple! She herself has revealed this new image, of which she already published a preview five days ago by sharing some snapshots in which she could see that the color had changed. pixies asymmetrical with the one that collected in March the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards by an irregular cut that he wore curly and bicolor. If back then the tone that lightened her natural tan was platinum blonde, now the star has opted for fantasy tones choosing the most trending of all of them.

“I know it seems like I’m not doing anything but my hair is pretty busy 😂”commented the Oscar winner for Monster’s Ball (2001). Flaunting, once again, her good humor, Halle showed the new look with which she attended a boxing championship in California last night, a curious haircut with most of the hair very short and long curls in the upper area. The latter are the absolute protagonists since the actress has dyed them a brilliant purple. Most of her followers have applauded her makeover with hearts (purple, of course) and comments from “you are beautiful”; even her colleague Julianne Moore has joined the ovation with a “🔥”.

The queen of short hair in Hollywood

Halle Berry’s idyll with short hairstyles comes, ironically, long: already in the 90s he walked the red carpets with his hair almost shaved. However, it was in the early 2000s that he established the pixies as his hallmark, getting that look even known as the “Halle cut”. Despite this, he has recovered his long hair on many occasions and, in fact, just a few months ago he picked up another award, a recognition of his entire career from Black Cinema & Television, with long, wavy hair. A much more classic image than the purple curls with which she has surprised her fans this weekend.

