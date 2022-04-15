Halle Berry Fans Hilariously React To Her Confusion Why ‘The Call’ Is The Best Movie On Netflix

Sometimes trends in movies don’t even make sense to veteran actors like Halle Berry. She has a diverse filmography, but one feature in particular is hogging all the attention right now. Berry took to Twitter to express her confusion as to why. The call is suddenly the best movie on Netflix and its fans are joining in on the fun.

Halle Berry plays Jordan Turner in ‘The Call’

The call follows Jordan Turner (Berry), who is a seasoned 911 phone call operator. However, a mistake on a call that results in tragedy shakes her to the core. When a teenage girl named Casey Welson (Abigail Breslin) is kidnapped, she makes a 911 call. Jordan will have to pull himself together if he is to save the girl.

The 2013 film originally opened to generally negative reviews. Nevertheless, The call managed to impress at the box office, grossing more than $17 million in its first three days of release. The Berry-starring thriller ultimately took home over $68 million in total, making it a huge financial success. Loyal fans continue to return to the film to watch it repeatedly.

Halle Berry is confused about why ‘The Call is the best movie on Netflix

….so “The Call” is the No. 1 movie in @Netflix right now, almost 10 years after its release. They are fine? —Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 13, 2022

berry posted in Twitter to express your confusion as to why The call is the best movie streaming on Netflix. It’s not a new movie by any means, so it’s a bit strange why it suddenly grew in popularity. The film is also nearing its 10th anniversary.

Berry tweeted: “…So ‘The Call’ is the #1 movie on @netflix right now, almost 10 years after its release. Everyone is fine?

Netflix previously had success with the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal The blamewhich also follows a suspenseful story involving a 911 operator. Perhaps the similar theme and inclusion of Berry brought interest back to the 2013 film.

Twitter comments are full of people theorizing why it suddenly grew in popularity. National Telecommunications Week for Public Safety may have something to do with it, but there could be many factors contributing to this sudden spike in viewership.

Netflix’s official Twitter even replied, “Halle + Netflix is ​​clearly a winning combination!” The actor responded with a GIF of two women giving each other a high five.

Fans Hilariously Respond To Why The Movie Is So Popular

Some other Twitter users hilariously responded to Berry on why The call is the best movie streaming on Netflix. an answer including, “The POWER that this wig unites people, families and the nation…”. This prompted a response from Berry, who posted laughing and crying emojis followed by “please!”

Several other fans jumped on the bandwagon that the wig is the reason they come back and watch The call. There are now a plethora of photos of Berry in the iconic wig all over the Twitter thread.

Regardless of whether Berry fans are “okay” or not, as Berry put it, it’s clear that they love the chance to see some of their older movies on the streaming platform.

