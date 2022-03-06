Halle Berry has been doing this diet for 30 years for a health problem

The subject of diets perhaps began with purely aesthetic reasons and as an interesting fashion for many. However, as time has gone by, everyone has been aware that food can be a determining factor for health. One of the examples is Halle Berrywho He has been on a diet for 30 years for a health problem. We will tell you everything.

On several occasions, Halle Berry has commented that diabetes was detected in her youth. This terrible news prompted her to radically change her life, starting by implementing the ketogenic diet. In an interview with Insider, He said: “It was a moment I will never forget. I had to rethink my way of living life and I’ve carried it with me ever since.” She went on to explain, “Since I am diabetic, nutrition has been an important part of my life and for the last 30 years I have followed the ketogenic lifestyle.”

The keto diet —as the ketogenic diet is popularly known— is an eating plan that focuses on increasing fat intake and radically reducing carbohydrates. Consequently, this program is believed to be able to significantly reduce insulin use while keeping glucose stable. In 2018, through an Instagram post, Berry stated: “The keto lifestyle offers as many benefits as weight loss, appetite control, more energy and better mental performance”. However, there are those who have objections and reservations about it.

The journalist who tried to follow Halle Berry’s diet and gave up when she noticed the results

the protagonist of cat woman, apparently, has greatly benefited from the Keto lifestyle. Even so, there are specialists who are not sure about recommending this style of eating on a lasting basis. A known case is that of reporter Stephanie Nuzzo who did an experiment to body and soul in 2019. He recounted the following: “Using a combination of Berry’s Instagram account and interviews with his trainer, I formed an idea of ​​​​the actress’s eating plan and ran with her”.

Nuzzo explained that he put aside sugar, processed foods and many others that he ate frequently. Following celebrity advice, he substituted edibles like pasta with certain vegetables. He even hinted that some of them weren’t too bad, to be strictly dietary. The drawback was that endured desire to vomit, headaches and tiredness the first few days. In the end he commented that he was no good for her, which makes perfect sense because it was a sudden change and her body showed it.

These reactions are explained because carbohydrates (whether you like it or not) are the energy source par excellence. If they are simply removed, then the body may go into hypoglycemia. As well as a micronutrient deficiency, intestinal problems and other long-term pathologies.

The keto diet has many advantages, Halle Berry you can tell very well. Despite this, it must be followed in moderation and, above all, with the instructions of a professional.