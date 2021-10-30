Halle Berry, here’s her reaction to the new Catwoman

Halle Berry, in complicity with rapper Saweetie, posted on Twitter a video reaction regarding the new Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, and that we will see in action in The Batman, Next year.

Berry performed Catwoman in the 2004 film, a project that was a disappointment at the box office, a catastrophe for critics and one of the few holes in the water of the Oscar-winning actress’s career. Directed by the French director Pitof, Catwoman was played by Halle Berry, Frances Conroy, Benjamin Bratt and Sharon Stone (in the role of the villain). There Catwoman of Berry was not the traditional character of Selina Kyle, but a new version called Patience Phillips, a meek woman who is reanimated by cats when killed, only to inherit their traits when she is reborn.

After the film’s failure, a sequel was unthinkable, and so the character moved on to first Anne Hathaway, who briefly interpreted it in The Dark Knight Rises, and then to Zoe Kravitz.

Halle Berry shared a video on her Twitter, in which rapper Saweetie wears the Catwoman costume from the 2004 film and mimics her lines. Berry appears in the video, presumably as herself, first confronting Saweetie, then seemingly welcoming her performance.

Although Berry is well aware of the film’s failure, he has always maintained a positive attitude towards the film and its performance. And this decidedly humorous video almost serves to give “his blessing” to the new interpreter and to endorse the inheritance.