Halle Berry joins Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From Jersey on Netflix

Halle Berry, fresh from her directorial debut, will be unleashed in the streaming action on Netflix with Mark Wahlberg, in Our Man From Jersey.

Halle Berry carries on his relationship with Netflix, agreeing to support Mark Wahlberg in the action thriller Our Man From Jersey, a Netflix original written by David Guggenheim and co-produced by Wahlberg himself with his partner Stephen Levinson. Nothing is known about the plot, except that the story centers on a “James Bond worker “: apart from the irony of the definition (“blue-collar“, to be precise), associate the name of 007 with Halle Berry can only remind you of his sensual presence in Death can wait with Pierce Brosnan, nearly twenty years ago.

Halle Berry just sold her directorial debut to Netflix, Bruised, also interpreted by her, the story of an athlete specialized in Mixed Martial Arts and now in debacle, determined to get back on top and obtain the custody of her son. Bruised will arrive on the colossus of streaming later this year. Soon we will see it in science fiction Moonfall by Roland Emmerich e The Mothership.

Mark Wahlberg, for its part, has already passed through Netflix with its action Spenser Confidential, co-played with Winston Duke.