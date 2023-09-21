Halle Berry looks stunning in business chic as she’s seen for the first time since Drake feud over ‘pointer’ slime image

By Justin Enriquez and Jackie Lindenberg for DailyMail.com









Halle Berry was all business as she was first seen amid her public feud with Drake.

The 57-year-old actress looked stunning as she attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Thursday.

She looked boardroom ready as she wore a business chic ensemble for the event held at meeting and event space Conven in the Big Apple.

Hailey wore a sheer black long-sleeve button-down blouse paired with a charcoal gray midi skirt that featured a thigh-high split to show off her legs.

She paired her look with strappy black heels.

The Swordfish actress wore gold jewelery including rings and a matching beautiful necklace.

Her signature highlighted locks were tousled into waves while combed into a center part.

Hailey accentuated her natural timeless look with makeup complemented with a bright lip.

The stunner was at the event to take part in a panel titled Gut Check: Unlocking Breakthroughs in the Microbiome Industry.

She was there representing microbiome startup Pendulum Therapeutics because she had recently been appointed the company’s new communications officer.

The microbiome is the community of microorganisms that can commonly be found living together in any habitat and Pendulum Therapeutics is a company that aims to empower people with products that help consumers live healthy and balanced lives. .

This comes just days after she doubled down on her feud with rapper Drake after he called her out for using her photo without permission to promote her latest single Slime You Out with SZA .

The image, described as ‘indicative’, shows Hailey covered in green slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Now, the 57-year-old Catwoman star has shared more details, even revealing that the Canadian rapper asked her for permission, but he refused, and she used the offending photo anyway.

Responding to a fan who highlighted that the copyright of the photo belonged to Getty Images, not her, Hailey explained why she was still “mad” at Drake.

‘Because he asked me and I said ‘no’, that’s why,’ she said.

Adding further: ‘If you intend to do what you want then why ask! To me that was nonsense. ‘No good, did you understand?’

The Oscar winner first took aim at Drake with a cryptic message on her main Instagram page last week, reading, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger man…even if you’re a woman!”

Although the post did not directly mention the 36-year-old artiste, she responded to social media users in the comments section, where she described the music artiste’s actions as ‘not good’.

A fan asked the star about her feelings about the use of her image, and Berry responded, “Didn’t get my permission.” That’s not good I thought better of that!

After this Sundari explained the reason behind the message and wrote, ‘Hence my post today. When people praise you they let you down, you have to be the bigger person and move on!’

Others showed their support for Halle’s stance, with one saying, ‘It is always important to get permission from others when using anything of hers (including her image and likeness).’

The follower added, ‘It’s sad that people often ignore the value of respect and courtesy.’

Another wrote: ‘You all have every right to be mad at her. This is simple etiquette. This is his photo and permission is required. Duration!’

While his slim image was used to promote Slime You Out on social media, the track’s official cover was a drawing of Drake’s own five-year-old son, Adonis – the cover of his upcoming album: For All the is also. dogs.

The single was officially released earlier this week on Friday, September 15, and features Drake’s ex-girlfriend and fellow singer, SZA.

Both took to their main Instagram pages to promote the song, and each used an old photo of Halle slimming down at a previous awards show.

Drake simply captioned his post with a wide-eyed emoji and a green heart emoji, though he didn’t reveal anything else.

Halle Berry cast doubt over feud with Drake and claimed the rapper asked her permission to use slime image but refused: ‘If you want to do what you want then why ask’

SZA – who debuted her Snooze music video with Justin Bieber last month – shared the same image, although she captioned it with a green vomit emoji, a face with hands over mouth emoji and a googly eyes emoji.

The One Dance rapper initially teased that he would be dropping the track during a recent concert in Austin, Texas for his It’s All a Blur Tour.

‘I know you’re all excited to hear the album. “I know it’s been like two weeks, but I’m going to drop a song this week — just to let you know what’s going on,” Drake told the crowd.

Drake revealed that he and SZA were once together in the lyrics of his 2021 song Mister Right Now.

“Yeah, she said she wanna fuck some SZA, wait/Cause I used to date SZA in ’08,” the song’s lyrics read, though they weren’t entirely accurate.

SZA tweeted, “So this was actually 2009,” suggesting that Drake was just trying to rhyme with “wait.” Either way, Drake and SZA were involved in and around the early days of his ongoing romance with Rihanna.

Slime You Out is included on Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs, which was originally scheduled to be released later this month on September 22.

However, on Friday, the star revealed on his Instagram stories that the release date has been postponed to next month.

‘Okay, my dilemma is either I cancel the show to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show…’

He further added, ‘I am indebted to all the memories we are making and wherever we have missed till date, we will definitely return. October 6th for all dogs. That’s perfect…’

Drake’s current It’s All a Blur Tour is set to end next month on October 9 in Columbus, Ohio. On the new release date, the rapper will perform in his home city of Toronto.

For All the Dogs Exclusively is the artist’s eighth studio album, and his first solo LP since dropping Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022.

Later that year, the Grammy winner released a collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage titled Her Loss in November.