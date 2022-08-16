Halle Berry makes a powerful speech to recognize the work of women

At the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, stars such as Will Smith, Jean Smart, Halle Berry, Kieran Culkin, among many others, attended the 27th edition of the Film Critics Awards . These awards were also based at the Savoy Hotel in London, to ensure that more movie stars participated in the event.

This March 13, the movie stars were divided in London and Los Angeles. The Bafta Awards ceremony was held in the first country and the Critics Choice Awards in the second. These events are the prelude to the end of the awards season for film productions.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were in charge of guiding the ceremony. The hosts had as favorites Belfast Y West Side Story who gathered eleven nominations each, followed by dunes Y The Power of The Dog with 10 mentions each.

praise women’s work

Many of the acceptance speeches were characterized by thanking and demonstrating the important role that women have played in the film industry. One of them was Jean Smart, who won Best Comedy Actress for her role in “Hacks.”

“This character was a gift, thank you all. Thanks to our cast, we have the best producers, but Lucia Aniello, our director, on Friday she went into labor and we were running, she was in front of the computer while she was directing us and she was having contractions. This woman is my idol. She and her husband became parents for the first time yesterday. This is for her and for her son, ”said the actress.

Melanie Lynskey, named Best Actress in a Drama Series, thanked the women with whom she was nominated, like Chiara Aurelia, Christine Baranski, Katja Herbers, MJ Ridriguez and Uzo Aduba. “There are so many spectacular women in this category, I can’t believe I’m with you,” she said excitedly.

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when Halle Berry received the See Her Award for instilling values ​​that advocate for fair representations of women and girls in advertising and the media throughout her career.

Being on stage, she gave a very emotional speech in which she emphasized how women have fought for a place in the world of cinema. In addition, he offered the award to girls who feel ignored.

Say it louder for the people in the background #HalleBerry! 🗣️ 👏👏👏 #CriticsTNT pic.twitter.com/uH9xBTQsah — TNT™ Latin America (@TNTLA) March 14, 2022

Upon receiving the award from Issa Rae, he thanked the audience and said “Perhaps I should say thank you, you have inspired me from the moment you appeared. You changed the way women of color have seen each other on television. Thank you SeeHer for this honor.”

“The first time I read the script I realized that it was not written for a woman like me,” he emphasized. “When they saw my production, they told me how surprised they were. At that moment I understood why I needed to tell this story, I understood the power of it. Because I said if it was uncomfortable to see that story, imagine being that woman who lives it. It is the power of storytelling, it can awaken our conscience. We must have compassion and empathy for others,” she added.

“I am grateful to live in this time where women are coming out and we are telling our own stories, because we are going to write, produce, direct. If we are brave enough, we will star in it. All at the same time. We will use our emotional intelligence to tell stories that do not fit into established notions, that show us completely, ”she expressed while the public applauded and actresses like Lady Gaga gave signs of approval.

“I used to think I was winning if I played the role of a white man,” says Halle Berry. “Wanna know why that didn’t work?” pic.twitter.com/6Irt3Q1Cah — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 14, 2022

“We won’t always be pretty and we’ll never be perfect, but what we will be will always be honest and true, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you feel. ANDThese are the stories we have to fight to tell, and these are the stories the world needs to see. So, to every girl who feels invisible and unheard, this is our way of saying: We love you and we see you, and you deserve all the good things in this world, ”she concluded.

The exaltation towards women’s work continued when Jane Campion won best direct with dog power, the production that was also crowned Best Film according to Film Critics.

The ceremony

One of the favorites of the night was Will Smith, who won the award for Best Actor for his role as the father of the Williams sisters in King Richard. When he received his award, he was applauded by the audience. In addition, he also won the Bafta Awards ceremony this afternoon, in the same category.

“This journey started 8 years ago when I had to choose the right writer, but the movie only happened when I met Jane Campion. Jane, your vision has made many people visible in this world. We are grateful to our partners at Netflix, who have been through this entire film. Jane, making the film with you is the highest moment of my life,” said Roger Frappier upon receiving the award with the cast of The power of the dog.

Succession made history by winning Best Drama, as it is the fourth series to win the Critics Choice Awards for three years in a row. The cast thanked the audience, HBO for the team’s leadership, and the Critics. “Being recognized by so many great professionals is an honor, so thank you all,” they said.