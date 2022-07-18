Halle Berry once revealed she started hating men before starring in ‘Catwoman’

ads

Halle Berry starred in the 2004 film Catwoman, which was known to be panned by critics and fans alike. But it was a movie Berry has very little regret about starring in given the personal benefits. Catwoman had in his life.

The movie even taught Berry how to stop hating men at a time when she was hurt after past relationships.

Halle Berry once explained why she felt like she made so many poor decisions in men.

Halle Berry | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Berry has been through some highly publicized and controversial relationships and marriages throughout her time in the spotlight. Some of the issues she has had to deal with in her relationships range from domestic violence to former lovers turned stalkers. After marrying and divorcing Eric Benet, Berry vowed never to marry again after the experience.

Speaking with T magazine, Berry once explained why she felt like she made such poor choices in men.

“My dustpan is broken,” he said. “God just wanted to mix up my life. Maybe he was thinking, ‘This girl can’t get it all! I’m going to give him a broken dustpan.’”

Halle Berry started hating men before starring in ‘Catwoman’

Berry was having a particularly difficult time after breaking up with ex-husband Eric Benet. The R & B singer was married to Berry for a few years before separating from her due to Benet’s infidelities. The Oscar winner was filming Catwoman at the time, and dedicating herself to her work helped her get through this breakup.

“I needed to be Catwoman so bad at that time,” Berry once said. Oprah (via New York Post). “I needed to take control of my life and make some tough life decisions for myself. Putting on that suit made it so much easier.”

Catwoman it also helped Berry get over the hatred of men she was developing due to her dating experiences. Their Catwoman co-star played an important role in healing the actor.

“I worked very, very hard on Catwoman. I got in the best shape of my life. I tried many things on myself. I met Benjamin Bratt, who was an amazing man, and that’s when he was in my ‘I hate men’ mode,” he said in a 2006 interview with the Washington Post. “And Benjamin single-handedly restored my faith, and I thought, oh, I’ll go out again someday. He was ready to ban men for life.”

Halle Berry once revealed that she felt guilty and responsible for past relationships

Berry once confided in me that she felt a certain level of guilt and responsibility for her past relationships. The actor had been divorced three times, and his last divorce was from fellow actor Olivier Martinez.

“Everyone, especially women, get married thinking it will last forever. … So when it falls apart, it feels like a huge failure,” she once said at an event presented by Entrepreneur.

But the monster ball star also felt that she had learned valuable lessons from those past relationships that continued her growth.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” Berry added. “Those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am today. For that, I am grateful.”

