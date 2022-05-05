Halle Berry once revealed that she had a real problem with the use of her name in rap songs.

Actress Halle Berry has often been very popular in the rap community. The Oscar winner is well aware that she has been mentioned on various albums by all kinds of different hip-hop artists. But at one point in her career, Ella Berry admitted that she didn’t exactly like those kinds of songs.

Halle Berry thinks of rap references as her children

Recently, the actor has expressed his gratitude for being mentioned on hip-hop records. As is a longstanding tradition in the rap community, Berry has been the subject of many wax letters over the years. The X Men The star shared that she was flattered by the constant names, so much so that she began to see them as a family.

“I think of these references as my children in a way. There’s no way I can pick one,” she once said in an interview with Hot Ones. “I love all these artists. I am always flattered that any of them include me and that they still remember me and know who I am. So choosing one would be like choosing my daughter over my son. I love you all.”

Halle Berry once revealed that she had a real problem with being used in certain rap songs.

Although Berry now doesn’t mind being mentioned on hip-hop records, it wasn’t always like that. In a resurfaced interview with Playboy, the the monster ball The actor revealed that there were some records that he did not want to be associated with. If only because he felt they were more demeaning than flattering.

“I have a real problem with all those songs that refer to women as b****** or in other derogatory terms. I don’t listen to them, buy them, or encourage others to do so,” Berry said.

He went on to explain that he didn’t want his name attached to the more misogynistic rap songs.

“People I know say, ‘Well, I don’t listen to the words, I like the beat.’ They do not realize that they are unconsciously hearing the words. it’s demeaning As women, we fight a lot to be seen differently. I don’t like my name associated with it. I know you think you’re giving me a compliment, but I don’t see it that way,” he said.

Halle Berry sparked controversy for calling Cardi B the Queen of Hip Hop

Recently, Berry’s name was referenced in regards to hip-hop for a different reason. Cardi B appears on the soundtrack of Berry’s latest feature bruised. Speaking at the film’s premiere, Berry revealed why she chose Cardi B for the project.

“I would like to thank Cardi B today,” he said according to Hip Hop DX. “She was my partner in crime. I walked over to her. Of course, she is the queen of hip-hop. I reached out to Cardi and we paired up and created, I think, a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but I think it’s a beautiful backdrop for this story.”

The comment generated a bit of backlash against those who disagreed with Berry’s remarks. But speaking in Jimmy Kimmel livestood by her comments and Cardi B.

“But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen,” she clarified on the talk show.

