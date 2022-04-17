Halle Berry poses on the beach and gives something to talk about with her sensual bikini and exaggerated Photoshop at 55 years old | People | Entertainment

Actress Halle Berry has everyone talking about her, and it is that her latest Instagram post surprised her followers -and those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe- with a sensual photograph, but also generated criticism for “excessive Photoshop”.

Berry enjoys a weekend at the beach and thus let her almost eight million followers know by posting a photo session posing with a bikini and interesting accessories, according to Hola magazine.

Even though the Oscar winner referenced her character Nisi in the ’90s movie “B*A*P*S,” her fans say she’s hailing her participation in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse” movie. of Madness” for her look.

Halle Berry abuses Photoshop with her black bikini

The 55-year-old actress posted a photo wearing a black two-piece bikini covered in a see-through black trench coat along with black lace fingerless gloves, gold bracelets and interesting cat-eye sunglasses with rhinestones. tacks.

Beyond the fact that her look winked at her character Ororo Munroe (Storm) in the “X-Men” movie, fans noted that the actress could already be “abusing” Photoshop in the style of the Kardashians, who They do not publish a photo without first going through the edition.

In the case of Halle Berry, the modification was not at all discreet and it was noticeable, especially in the bikini part, where a total distortion of her hips and waist was appreciated.

The superstar sported the same black haircut with light blonde/grey streaks that she wore for the years 2000, 2003, 2006 and 2014 during the Marvel movies.

“Nisi is all grown up #BAPSvibes,” she wrote in the post, referencing her role on the 1997 BAPS show, but fans are convinced her look was allusive to the “X-Men.”

Greetings to your possible participation in “Doctor Strange 2″

Berry debuted her new hairstyle a month ago and this came shortly after she expressed her hopes of reprising her role as Storm once again. “I would absolutely go back to him, he’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm and people love Storm,” Berry told Vanity Fair last December.

“So absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that made sense, or a story that made sense, I would absolutely, for sure.”

On the other hand, the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is scheduled to be released in May, but the actor revealed that some new scenes had to be filmed for the film, so Halle’s participation is possible. (AND)