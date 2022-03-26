Halle Berry questions the Academy for having a historic achievement at the Oscars

*** The Oscar-winning actress is disappointed to see this situation.

The Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry made clear her sadness and indignation at the fact that, to this day, she remains the only black performer to have won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress, an award she received in in 2002 for his masterful performance in “Monster’s Ball”.

Contrary to what was said at the time, about how her example would open the door to other performers from the African-American community, the artist feels that this has not happened apart from actresses like Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Regina King or Lupita Nyong’o have since won the golden statuette in the category of best supporting actress.

“I have not opened any doors. The fact that there is no one by my side in this regard is frankly disheartening”, he acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times, before pointing out, on the other hand, that success is far from the only criterion that should measure the quality or acting talent.

“We cannot judge success or progress based on the awards we have. The awards are the icing on the cake, it’s being told by your peers and colleagues in the industry that you were exceptionally good that year. But just because we’re not exceptionally good every year doesn’t mean we’re not good, that we’re not successful, that we’re not changing the world with our art,” she reflected. Who/Honduran

