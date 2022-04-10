Halle Berry radiates beauty at 55 in translucent outfit

american actress Halle Berry looks radiant this spring on the beach and under the sun, as we see in a couple of photographs that he uploaded to his account Instagram, in which an elegant and revealing transparent outfit.

The oscar winner from 55 years she looks majestic and naturally beautiful with a sophisticated but also very sensual look; simple and risky but with which she shows off her statuesque figure with poise and delicacy, reminding us why fans consider her one of the most beautiful women.

the look

The actress, who is currently wearing a look of short hairposes sitting on some stairs with a long shirt dress type, black and translucent. Apart from a couple of bracelets, gold and silver, and a gray sailor capis wearing nothing else and her makeup is very light, leaving that simplicity allows its beauty to shine on its own.

The also director and producer simply wrote ‘kissed‘ next to an emoji of a sun, referring to that of course, the sun subtly illuminating the image creates a beautiful play of shadows that make her stylized figure stand out.

In the other photo, Halle Berry wears the same look, but this time with more accessories to make it more avant-garde and elegant. She covers her upper body with her hands as she is only wearing a see-through dress and a swimsuit bottom. Swap the gray cap for some sunglasses with embedded rhinestones, add a few lace gloves and a large necklace also black.

In this image we also see posing by the beach, with a cheerful and relaxed attitude that makes her look even more beautiful, because that positive energy which denotes enjoying the moment, it is contagious.

Her fans agree that she looks fabulous and vibrant; beautiful as always thanks to your grace and naturalness, fresh and very much in tune with spring, but also electrifying due to its figure of envy.

“Nisi already grown up”, she wrote in this publication, referring to her character Nisi, from the 1997 film she starred in titled ‘BAPS’. This year the actress for her part premiered the action tape ‘moon fall‘ and his previous project was ‘brutalized‘, a sports drama about a wrestler from the mma trying to rebuild her career, which Halle Berry starred in and directed.

recently at the awards Critics Choice Awards received the special awardSeeHer‘; during his speech and regarding the recognition but referring to ‘Bruised’ and the opportunity to direct a story about a strong, imperfect and fighter womansaid:

“We are going to tell stories in which we are shown with all our contradictions. Because we are safe and scared. We are vulnerable and strong. We are precious and abused. We are all that and we are it at the same time. Because if we deny our complexity we will deny our humanity. We will not always be beautiful. And we will never be perfect. But what we will be is honest and real. No matter how uncomfortable it makes them feel. These are the stories we have to fight to tell. And these are the stories the world needs to see.”