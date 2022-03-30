Halle Berry recognizes women at the Critics’ Choice Awards – El Sol de México

Halle Berry was recognized with the “See her” award, which is given the Critics Choice Association during the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony. The Oscar winner for “The past condemns us” thanked the award with a message in which she recognized the work of women in film.

“I am grateful to live in this time where women are coming out and we are telling our own stories, because we are going to write, produce, direct. If we are brave enough, we will star in it. All at the same time. We will use our emotional intelligence to tell stories that don’t fit into established notions, that show us completely,” he said.

He also explained that during his 30 years in the industry, he has realized that for his roles to have a real impact on his community, it is necessary to adapt them to his reality. Therefore, she shared a bit of his experience with his most recent film, “Wound.”

“The first time I read the script I realized that it was not written for a woman like me,” he said. “When they saw it they told me how surprised they were. At that moment I understood why I needed to tell this story, I understood its power. Because I said if it was uncomfortable to see that story, imagine being that woman who lives it. It is the power of narration, it can raise our conscience. We must have compassion and empathy for others.”

The actress also took the opportunity to recognize the work of her colleague, Issa Rae, who presented her with the award, and in her opinion has contributed to seeing how African-American women are seen on television.

