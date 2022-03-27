Halle Berry regrets that her ‘historic’ 2002 Oscar win hasn’t opened the door for other black actresses | Cinema | Entertainment

Halle Berry made history in 2002 when it became the first black woman to win the Oscar for best actress. This was possible thanks to her leading role in the tape The past condemns us (Monster’s Balls).

Yet two decades later, no other African-American actress has won the award.

the star of X Men55, recalled the night and admitted that she doesn’t think much progress has been made for actresses of color. “In those days, if you didn’t win the Globe, you didn’t really get the Academy AwardBerry told the New York Times Recently.

He added: “So I pretty much resigned myself to believing ‘it’s great to be here, but I’m not going to win’”.

Sissy Spacek won the Golden Globe that year for her role in the film in the bedroom. Berry received the Academy Award in 2002 for the drama Monster’s Balla gripping story about a grieving mother and widow.

“He didn’t open the door,” Berry continued. “The fact that there is no one standing next to me is heartbreaking.”

the star of Swordfish He added, “We can’t always judge success or progress by the number of awards we have.”

“The awards are the icing on the cake, they are your peers saying that you were exceptionally excellent this year,” he told the outlet. “But does that mean that if we don’t get the exceptionally excellent nod, we weren’t great, we won’t be successful, we won’t change the world with our art, and our opportunities won’t grow?”

Last year’s Oscars ceremony had two black women nominated for their performances: Viola Davis by Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for TheUnitedStates vs. Billie Holiday.

But this year’s show doesn’t have any black women nominated for best actress.

At the moment of his victory, Berry said in his moving speech: “This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women who are by my sideJada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless and faceless woman of color that now you have a chance because this door has been opened tonight.”

Berry also recalled the emotions she was feeling that fateful night. “I have no recollection of that,” she noted. “I don’t even know how I got there. It was a totally blackout moment. All I remember is Russell Crowe saying, ‘Breathe, my friend. And then I had a golden statue in my hand and I started talking”.