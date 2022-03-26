Halle Berry regrets that no other black woman has won the Oscar for Best Actress

The Oscar win for Best Actress for Halle Berry it was seen as a defining moment in Hollywood.

In 2002, she became the first African-American actress to receive an Oscar. of the Academy for his performance in ‘Monster’s Ball’. In addition, she achieved the Silver Bear at the Berlin Festival.

Thanks to that, the actress also managed to be a regular in blockbusters and be one of the best paid, however, Halle is disappointed to be the first and currently the only black woman to take home the Oscar and has made clear his sadness and indignation at the fact.

In a recent interview for The New York Times, Berry spoke about her Oscar feat and her disappointment that the Academy Awards have not honored another black actress.

Contrary to what was said at the time, about how her example would open the door to other performers from the African-American community, the artist feels that this has not happened apart from actresses like Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Regina King or Lupita Nyong’o have since won the gold statuette in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

“I have not opened any doors. The fact that no one is standing next to me is heartbreaking.” Halle Berry

Although on the other hand, Berry noted that the actor’s success shouldn’t be measured by awards alone.

“We can’t always judge success or progress by the number of awards we have. The awards are the icing on the cake,” she expressed.

“It’s having your peers and colleagues in the industry tell you that you were exceptionally good that year. But just because we’re not exceptionally good every year doesn’t mean we’re not good, that we’re not successful, that we’re not changing the world with our art,” he reflected.

Exactly 20 years ago Halle Berry gave a moving speech at the moment of her historic victory: “It is for every nameless and faceless woman of color who now has a chance because this door has been opened tonight.”

Sidney Poitierwho died in early January at the age of 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar as a leading man.

This Sunday, March 27, will be held the Oscar awards. They will be televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. and once again the Dolby Theater is the venue for the award for the best of cinema.

Keep reading: Oscar 2022: know all the nominees for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards

– Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars

– Becky G and Luis Fonsi will sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the 2022 Oscars

– Sebastián Yatra is confirmed to perform at the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony