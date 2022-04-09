Halle Berry Responds To Tweet Comparing Her ’90s Hair To Reba McEntire’s

ads

More about: halle berry Halle Berry brings back Storm’s icy hair at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Top Star Photos of the Week: Pants Optional for Halle Berry and Nick Offerman ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ with a open up there leopard dress

Halle Berry doesn’t regret her hair.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted a photo of Berry from 1998, when the actress had short brown locks and bangs, and compared it to Reba McEntire’s signature style.

“Looks like Halle is about to sing ‘a single mom who works too hard, loves her kids and never stops,'” they wrote, referencing the theme song for McEntire’s WB sitcom “Reba.”

And Berry, 55, did not disagree with the comparison.

She quoted and tweeted the dig on Wednesday, replying: “…so what about that? 😂”

… What’s up? 😂 https://t.co/B4EziRb0j7

— Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 6, 2022

One fan responded, “Does he love his kids? He lost them in every movie 🥴😩 Reba would NEVER do it.” Another joked: “Halle confirmed for Reba biopic.”

Reba is famous for her gravity-defying red hair, which she has kept for decades. wireframe image

Berry is not wrong in defending her half pixie, half bob. ’90s hair is back in full force, with multiple stars showing off Pamela Anderson-inspired updos in recent weeks. Maybe Berry’s gravity-defying cut is the next big thing from her.

Berry has worn many notable hairstyles over the years, from her 2000s pixie cut to the controversial bob and bangs she chose for the 2021 Oscars.

Fans were hoping that Halle Berry would bring Storm back with this hairstyle. Getty Images for FIJI Water

Most recently, she got her icy Storm hair back at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, leading people to believe she might be reprising her “X-Men” role.

She tweeted about that hairstyle on March 14, writing, “This is for all my beautiful fans who have wanted my short hair back! This is for you!”

Maybe I’ll bring Reba’s hair back next. After all, it is what the fans ask for.

ads