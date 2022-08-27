Entertainment

Halle Berry returns to the short blonde hairstyle while wearing beige shorts to run errands

Halle Berry 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Halle Berry Lionsgate World Premiere of MOONFALL in Association with Lexus, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 31 Jan 2022
Halle Berry she has the good fortune to look amazing no matter what hair style she is sporting. The 56-year-old Oscar winner decided to go back to her stunning platinum blonde look after a “busy” experiment with purple tresses. Wearing a chic white sleeveless top and a pair of tan shorts, Halle was spotted with the gorgeous locks as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday, August 26.

Halle Berry was spotted in platinum locks in Los Angeles in August 2022. (RFLA/BACKGRID)

Earlier this month, Halle took to her Instagram to show off her purple hairstyle in two sensational new photos. In the first snapshot, Halle’s hair showed off her natural curls with the top part dyed neon purple. In the second photo, the “BAPS” alum flashed her megawatt smile for her fans. She captioned the album: “I know I look like I’m not doing anything, but my hair is pretty busy.”

As Halle gets more and more attractive by the minute, she’s also working on her fitness game. She recently showed off her natural beauty and toned physique as a gym when she shared snapshots of a workout on her Instagram. However, the fitness session was not typical, as Halle went outside to focus on the core of her skateboarding.

In a barely-there set of bikini bottoms and a tied-up T-shirt, Halle looked like a model for the latest issue of a skate magazine. She amazed the viewers not only with her skills on the apparatus, but also with her totally slender figure. To complete the California girl look, the bruised The director wore pink heart-shaped sunglasses and left her glamorous locks long and loose.

And when she’s not working on her fitness, Halle is busy taking care of her two children. she shares daughter nahla13, with her ex-partner gabriel aubrywhom he met in 2005 and broke up with in 2010. After their split, the exes began a long and bitter custody battle over Nahla, which was finally resolved in 2014. The star also shares an 8-year-old son. Maceo with Oliver Martinez, who he married in 2013. The couple separated in 2015.

