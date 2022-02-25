Halle Berry revealed the conversation she had with her daughter after she saw her star in strong sex scenes in Wound

Halle Berry, who starred and directed Woundreleased last November on Netflix, recently revealed to the media The Sunwho had an important talk with his 13-year-old daughter after the young woman attended the preview of the film in which The actress has sexual relations, both with men and women.

Turned into a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Jackie Justice – the character that Berry embodies – must face his personal demons as well as tough rivals in the ring. Between the violent fight scenes and his relationship with his trainer, Bobbi Buddhakan -played by Sheila Attim-, Berry’s character experiment sexually with a man and also with a woman.

Berry, who has spoken in the past of the guilt he feels about not being home because of his work, he brought his daughter Nahla to the private premiere of the film. Among his plans, was that he understand his long hours of absence since The actress had to train five hours a day for two years for that role. “I warned him: ‘It’s not a totally appropriate movie for you, you’re 13 years old. But you are my daughter so i really want you to see what i worked so hard on and why i went so long without seeing youBerry said in the interview.

Then, he continued with the story: “So Nahla watches the first romantic scene [con el hombre] and says, ‘Oh wait, mom. Really? Wow!’. So my editor, who was sitting next to me without realizing my daughter was there, says, ‘Put on the second sex scene, I want to see what it looks like.’” After seeing her mother involved in a sex scene again, and now with a woman, Nahla rebuked her mother: “Wow, mom, we have to have some conversations…” expressed the teenager according to Berry’s account.

The actress continued her account of the conversation by saying that she had explained that what she had seen was a movie where nothing that happened was true. However, the curious teenager continued to inquire: “She was asking me: ‘How do you do that?’ and ‘How does she make you feel?’ I explained that those are some of the most difficult scenes that actors do, the most uncomfortable. It’s not always fun Berry recounted.

“So I had a conversation with my daughter about that, about my sexuality, about my work and how much I had to fight to make the film”concluded the actress.

At 54 years old, Berry had to undergo tough physical training and fighting sessions. very intense that involved different disciplines: Ju-Jitsu, Judo, Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Kickboxing. In the most physically demanding role that she has played, the actress puts herself in the shoes of a complex fighter, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy whom she meets again after abandoning him as a baby.

In preparing for the role, Berry didn’t just watch fights – she’s always been a boxing fan – but also interviewed fighters of this discipline questioning why they had chosen this sport. “Since many of them suffered some kind of abuse in childhood, the fight became their only way to regain a sense of themselves and their power and security in the world,” explained the actress in an interview.

When filming began Woundthe sports coach explained that she avoided hitting Berry too hard for fear of hurting her, however, he had to take the fights to a much more real level – at the request of the actress – and ended up leaving her with two broken ribs. Despite this, the protagonist continued with the filming and was able to rehabilitate her injuries when the recording of the film came to an end.