Entertainment

Halle Berry shares how she never felt better at 55: ‘I want to be around my kids’

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

Halle Berry constantly reminds women that beauty is not defined by age. At 55, she enjoys a thriving relationship, a successful job, and his role as her mother. Berry is doing everything she can to keep her aging from getting her down.

the successful bruised star has been quite open about her life experiences in the past and is quite optimistic that she will achieve more even after she is 55 years old.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Piqu loses a million followers a day and his popularity plummets

8 mins ago

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Rihanna: which stars have had their baccalaureate?

10 mins ago

Kim Kardashian admits that her relationship with Kanye was just a facade

19 mins ago

50 years of Watergate: a guide to movies and series to remember the scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button