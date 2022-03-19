Halle Berry shocks all Marvel fans

Actress Halle Berry changes her look and Marvel Studios fans think her return as Storm is possible.

Will Halle Berry be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Storm? For now we have no answer to this question, but since the actress appeared with a change of hairstyle that is close to how we have seen the powerful mutant in the movies of the X Menmany rumors have been unleashed on the Internet.

Here we leave you the images that the actress published on her own social networks:

This is for all my beautiful fans who have wanted my short hair back! 💥 this is for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xilMj6Dhna March 14, 2022

Along with the photos, the actress said: This is for all my beautiful fans who have wanted my short hair back! This is for you!”

So if he does come back, let’s hope it’s for an interesting role and not just a brief cameo.

Is an epic return of Storm possible?

We know that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we can see the Professor Xavier by Patrick Stewart. Since he briefly appeared in the trailer, which means any mutant from the FOX movies could make an appearance. Which includes Halle Berry’s Storm, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ian McKellen’s Magneto or even James Marsden’s Cyclops.

Although for now, they have not leaked the actress’s participation in the Marvel Studios movie since the only clue we have is from the publication of Halle Berry. But it is already known, that with this film everything is possible and surely there will be a lot of «fan service» to match in impact Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

We will know everything they have prepared for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when the film is released on May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on the Disney Plus streaming platform.