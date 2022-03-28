Halle Berry shows off a new look while criticizing the Oscar







The actress commemorates 20 years of having taken home the golden statuette for Best Actress…

After several years wearing long hair, Halle Berry he eventually went back to his original cut, short hair, similar to the one he wore when he took home the Oscar statuette 20 years ago.

And the actress boasted on Instagram the result of her change of look: “Happy to come back,” she says.

Her change of look comes just as Berry said in an interview that she felt very sad that there weren’t any other black Oscar-winning actresses anymore.

For the 55-year-old artist, who won the Best Actress award in 2002 for the movie “Monster’s Ball”, the doors would open to other women after her “victory”, but the reality was different.

Halle Berry returns to Netflix in a spy movie

“The door did not open. The fact that there is no one by my side is heartbreaking,” she assures, adding that the lack of recognition at the Oscars does not diminish the “great” work done in the industry by black women.

“We can’t always judge success or progress by how many awards we have… Awards are the icing on the cake, they’re your peers saying you’ve done exceptionally well this year, but that means if we don’t get that, we haven’t been. big And we will not succeed? That we are not changing the world with our art, and our opportunities are not growing?” she wonders.