Halle Berry shows the never seen reality of ‘Bruised’

“There is no greater agony than carrying an untold story inside you”, with that phrase Halle Berry makes us participate in her storyfrom his impeccable filming experience. Many of us remember her playing Storm in X Men oa cat womanbut, probably, if she had to choose one among all her interpretations, it would surely be her more than commented and recognized role in bruised; because of the complexity involved.

This is not the first time that we have told you about this film, about this story of overcoming embodied by the actress who It has not ceased to be on everyone’s word of mouth for more than two years. In fact, in this period of time of preparation and premiere we have spoken to you on more than one occasion about how the actress underwent harsh training in order to play Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter. A routine that urged her impressive physical change with bruises and even two broken ribs!

The routine that Halle Berry adopted

Halle threw herself into the role. The opposite cannot be said. She put aside her planks and squats, and focused on experimenting (including punches) in what has become her dream role. A path that being compressed into just over two hours of film… it becomes scarce. And, for this reason, Halle wanted to collect all those moments of perseverance and resistancethose moments cut from the film where the effort (and the blood) were also present and, now, they share them on Behind Bruised which, quite simply, is also history.

“I had this burning desire to tell the story, there were so many days that I felt like I was going to die if I couldn’t tell it…”, Halle Berry begins writing in the publication, “There were many obstacles along the way. Every week they told me that we were going to close, but we persevered… and Behind Bruised It is a tribute to that fight and to those who supported me 100%, until the end”, she states in her Instagram post where she can be seen dressed up for the role.

In this short documentary, what the actress is looking for is for you to enter the film that see “what is not seen”that you experience in your own flesh reality: blood, sweat and tears that there is in this shooting full of effort. “The Real Fight” the actress says.

