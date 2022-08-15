Entertainment

Halle Berry shows the perfect color to wear short hair

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Cynthia Rodríguez: All about the spectacular ring of Carlos Rivera’s wife

    01:18

  • Karol G poses half-naked from her bed in a selfie with which she boasts of her red hair

    01:22

  • Niurka Marcos prefers bikinis to do her exercise routines

    01:04

  • Cardi B transforms her hair using a homemade mask and shares her recipe

    01:25

  • Ricky Martin melts with love for her husband Jwan Yosef

    01:05

  • Kylie Jenner received one of the most expensive bags in the world as a gift

    01:10

  • Lila Morillo, first wife of ‘El Puma’, reveals her relationship with him and if she has forgiven him

    01:39

  • Vadhir Derbez gives Kailani acting lessons and becomes her favorite uncle

    01:22

  • Camilo gives a funny seranata to Evaluna Montaner with Eduin Caz as a witness

    01:20

  • Famous best and worst dressed of the week: Karol G almost shows too much with her neckline

    01:33

  • José Emilio, son of Mariana Levy, talks about his sister Paula: “It’s what I love the most”

    01:14

  • Jacky Bracamontes gives her daughters a lesson about money and this is how they reacted

    01:26

  • Mike Bahía wants to have a daughter and he even has the name ready

    01:05

  • Olivia Wilde felt scared and embarrassed by her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis

    01:13

  • Alaïa meets Toni Costa again, after three months of not seeing each other

    01:13

  • Ivonne Montero wants to reconcile with her mother, after years of not speaking

    01:13

  • Andrea Meza says what she thinks about Miss Universe accepting married women, pregnant women or with children

    01:44

  • Yailin La Más Viral changed her look and returned to being a redhead like Karol G

    01:14

  • Little Vida Isabelle accompanied Natti Natasha to the shooting of a music video

    01:20

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: So are their romantic days as newlyweds

    01:49

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms the huge decision he imposed!

32 seconds ago

The best of my weddings: the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie that made them the best romantic comedy duo | CHEKA

6 mins ago

What car did Cristiano Ronaldo drive at 18?

6 mins ago

The tops and flops of the second day of Ligue 1

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button