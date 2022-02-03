Halle Berry (Sofia) will not return in John Wick 4

Interviewed by IGN to talk about his new film, Moonfall, Halle Berry revealed some interesting details about his future in the John Wick. The fourth installment of the gun-fu saga with Keanu Reeves will arrive in the room on March 24, 2023.

In John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2019), Halle Berry she played Sofia, an old friend of John’s who is forced to pay a debt to the killer. Sofia, director of the Casablanca Continental, decides to help John by taking him into the desert to find the mysterious head of the Great Table.

The actress, during the interview, confirmed that Sofia will not return in John Wick 4. However…

Sofia is not in the next John Wick movie. There could be a Sofia … his film. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her thing

The Sofia of Halle Berry will he have “his” film? A TV series about the Casablanca Continental? The possibilities for this franchise are endless and surely Lionsgate will want to carry on some secondary character stories. After all, the production company is developing the TV series The Continentalwith Mel GibsonAnd Danceran all-female spin-off.

In the cast of John Wick 4Besides Keanu Reevesalso Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShanethe pop star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Hiroyuki Sanada And Shamier Anderson.

