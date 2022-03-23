Halle Berry tells the conversation with her daughter about her sexuality after seeing her in sex scenes

Halle Berry premiered at the end of 2021 ‘Wound’, a tape in which she premiered as a director and where she gives life to a mixed martial arts fighter. In the film that Netflix finally distributed, the actress has to face her personal demons in addition to her tough rivals in the ring. Between her violent fight scenes, the actress has sexual intercourse with both a man and a woman.

Jackie Justice, as her character is called, is in a relationship with her trainer Bobbi Buddhakan, played by Sheila Atim. When Berry invited his daughter Nahla13, to see the film in a private screening, has revealed to The Sun the conversation they had about sex in the movies.

“So Nahla watch the romantic scene [con el hombre]. She looks at me and says: ‘Oh wait, mom. Really? Wow!’. Then my editor, who is sitting next to me without realizing that my daughter is there, says: ‘Put on the second sex scene, I want to see what it looks like,'” Berry said of the second scene he starred in with a woman.” My daughter says: ‘Wow, Mom, we need to have some conversations. You did not told me‘” the actress recalled.

“And I said, ‘Nahla, this is a movie, Nothing of this is true. None of this is real,” the Oscar-winning performer continued. “She was asking me, ‘How do you do that?’ and ‘How does she make you feel?’ I explained that those are some of the most difficult scenes that actors do, the most uncomfortable. It’s not always fun“, he assured.

“So I had a conversation with my daughter about that, about my sexuality, about my job and how hard I had to fight to make the movie,” the actress explained. “I said, ‘It’s totally not appropriate for you, you’re 13. But you’re my daughter, so I really want you to see what I worked so hard on and why I haven’t seen you for so long.” Berry who recently explained what it costs being away from their children during their filming and the “guilt” of being a mother, as you can see below.

Halle Berry had Nahla 13 years ago with the Canadian model Gabriel Aubri, 45, with whom he parted ways. She is now dating the rapper Van Hunt.

Surely you are interested in:

Halle Berry Opens Up About ‘Guilt’ Being a Single Mom and Struggling for Her Acting Career