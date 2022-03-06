Halle Berry: The day the actress won the Razzie for being the worst “Catwoman”

After the premiere of “TheBatman”directed by Matt Reevesthe public has mostly applauded the performance of Zoe Kravitz in the new adaptation of “Catwoman”considering that Zoe’s interpretive level has shown a “Catwoman” more attached to the comics, becoming a character that works on its own without being overshadowed by the natural protagonism of a role like “Batman”.

Although it would be more than a year to know if Zoe Kravitz could be nominated for the Oscar in the year 2023fans have considered that the actress should deserve a nomination to dignify the character that has already been adapted on several occasions and taken, for example, to the big screen.

In this sense, social networks remind that the character of “Catwoman” is one of those with the greatest potential for more realistic adaptations and that reflects the independence of female characters, referring that adaptations like the one she played Halle Berryat the time, they only resorted to sexist stereotypes that did not allow a level performance because of the bad approach that the Warner Bros. writers offered at that time.

“First, I want to thank Warner Bros., thank you for putting me in a garbage movie. It was just what my career needed, I was at the top and then Catwoman took me to the bottom.”

Fans have remembered the humility with which Halle Berry accepted that her adaptation of “Catwoman” was not the most successful, despite the fact that the actress was then considered one of the most respected women in the industry, because prior to starring and giving life to “Catwoman” in 2004, the actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Monster’s Ball”then becoming the first Afro-descendant woman to get one of the most sought-after statuettes of the Academy.

Halle Barry’s Disaster

Before being “Catwoman”, Halle had already had an on-screen experience related to superhero adaptations when she joined the saga of “X Men” of Fox, giving life to “Storm”, in the year 2000, and although this character was also criticized, a year later it was when he shook the film industry by winning the Oscar for his character in “Leticia Musgrove” in “Monster’s Ball”.

Three years later, in 2004, “Catwoman” was released, being considered one of the worst movies based on comic characters and that led to strong criticism for DC and Halle Barry and being compared with degradation with the version that achieved michelle pfeifferon “Batman Returns”from Tim Burton in 1992.

This is how you remember the moment when Halle Berry decided to go to the “awards” Razzie to receive her recognition as the worst “Catwoman” at that time, an action that was applauded by fans who not only valued the humility and humor with which the actress took criticism of her adaptation, as she was also applauded for stating that the The film was a flop because of Warner’s direction in the script and treatment of the character.

“I never thought in my life that I would be here. I won a Razzie”Halle expressed emotionally when she took to the stage of the ceremony and emphasized that unlike the Oscar, the Razzie statuette did have her name on it and she would not have to return it.

“First, I want to thank Warner Bros., thank you for putting me in a garbage movie. It was just what my career needed, I was at the top and then Catwoman took me to the bottom. I want to thank the 20 writers, thanks for thinking it would be a good idea, obviously it wasn’t, but thanks for trying, ”Halle said humorously after receiving the Razzie from her.

The actress later expressed that the reason that motivated her to personally receive the Razzie for “Catwoman” was because of the teaching her mother gave her about learning to know how to be a loser and accept criticism to really be respected.

“When I was a child, my mother told me that if you can’t be a good loser, there’s no way you can be a good winner. If you are not able to take criticism, then you do not deserve to be praised, ”Halle commented, also joking about the direction she had in her action under the baton of French director Jean Christophe Comar“ Pitof ”.

FM