Halle Berry to Star in Horror Thriller ‘Mother Land’

Halle Berry is ready for her next film. The renowned actress will star in the new thriller ‘Mother Land’, where she will play the mother of twins who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years.

When one of the boys wonders if the evil is real, the sacred family bond is severed and it becomes a fight for survival, Collider said.

“We are very excited to be working with Halle and Alex again. Halle is a force on screen – she is the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect the family from her,” stated Lionsgate President of Production Erin Westerman.

«And who better than Alex to increase the tension. The powerhouse producers of 21 Laps are going to deliver an elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” he added.

Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the screenplay for the film, which is expected to begin production in 2023.

behind the camera

This return for Halley means another step in her long and renowned career. “I’m going to get back behind the camera. I can’t tell you what I’m doing for sure, for sure yet, but I definitely want to do it again,” she said.

Berry She recently starred in “John Mecha: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and also made her directorial debut in “Boxing Pic Bruised.” She will also be in post-production on the Netflix movie “The Mothership.”