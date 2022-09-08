Halle Berry wears the triquini that favors 35 and 55

Halle Berry’s perfect black dress

Halle Berry adores Teresa Helbig

He maintained abusive sentimental relationships, suffered the rejection of Hollywood in his own flesh and still Halle Berry It was always clear to her that she would continue to fight for what she believed in. First African-American actress to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 2002, the performer quickly joined the #MeToo movement and urged women past 50 not to let the Mecca of the seventh cinema silence them for getting old.

Perhaps that is why Halle Berry, as Melanie Griffith and Salma Hayek did, use your Instagram account (where he has 7.5 million followers) so that women around the world don’t feel pressured by the world’s expectations of their physiques.

“beauty is so subjective“, he explained in a recent interview with Kelefa Sanneh for the program CBS Sunday Morning. “But that word has been labeled on me since the beginning of my career. I have had to work very hard to dispel what beauty is and what it does and what it can do,” he stressed.

Now, at 55, he has embarked on a new adventure fitness along with his personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, in what he has called #FitnessFriday. They will be videos with training that both will launch on their social networks on Fridays and to announce it, The interpreter has worn a triquini that should already be in your closet to show it off next summer.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Why a trikini?

As we get older (and there’s nothing wrong with that, remember), the skin in some areas loses firmness. For example, the abdomen. Unless we have abs of steel, we may want a little support in our swimsuit, but we don’t want to give up that slightly more sensual touch of bikinis. That’s where the triquini comes into play.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As you can see, the Halle Berry model is ideal because it supports the abdomen but has those openings that expose the sides of the waist. Also, its upper part is perfect for our chest to remain firm and well supported to be able to move freely. Its triangle shape collects and raises the breast without losing its shape. Ideal.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.