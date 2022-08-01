Halle Berry will be tormented by an evil spirit in ‘Mother Land’, the new Alexandre Aja

After hell under water 2019’s nerve-wracking flood and alligators, and the tense, claustrophobic sci-fi thriller encapsulating Melanie Laurent in Oxygen from Netflix last year, the French Alexandre Aja returns to what he likes to do the most, horror stories in what will be his new project entitled Mother Land. For this, it already has a star signing, the Oscar-winning Halle Berryas Deadline has advanced.

In it, the actress will play the mother of two twins who claims to be frightened for years by an evil spirit. But when one of the children questions the veracity of his torment, wondering if it is the product of the imagination of a sick mind, another nightmare will start in which the relationship with their children will also be at stake.

It will be a psychological thriller and horror proposal produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind other successful titles such as The arrival by Denis Villeneuve or participating in the production of the series stranger thingsalso for Netflix.





And quoting the giant of the streamingit was on Netflix where Halle Berry premiered Wound, last November, and which marked her directorial debut. In addition, there is also pending release The Mothership in which she also plays a mother whose husband mysteriously disappeared and, after discovering an alien artifact found under their farm, she will try to protect her children and at the same time discover what is hidden behind the enigma of what happened to her husband.

But in Mother Land will not be under the mantle of the company of streaming but from Lionsgate that at the next Cannes Film Festival, to be held from May 17 to 28, will be the company in charge of closing some sales to international distributors and ensure, in this way, the viability of a production that plans to start up starting next year. And with a Halle Berry whose main previous experience in the field of psychological thriller and horror was almost twenty years ago, with gothika 2003 and directed by Mathieu Kassovitz.

