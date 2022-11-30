Halle Berry will be tormented by an evil spirit in ‘Mother Land’, the new by Alexandre Aja

After hell underwater from 2019 in which we got on our nerves between floods and alligators, and the tense and claustrophobic sci-fi thriller encapsulating Melanie Laurent in Oxygen of Netflix last year, the French Alexandre Aha returns to what he likes to do the most, horror stories in what will be his new project titled Motherland. For this, it already has a star signing, the Oscar-winning Halle Berryas Deadline has advanced.

In it, the actress will play the mother of two twins who claims to be frightened for years by an evil spirit. But when one of the children questions the veracity of his torment, wondering if it is the figment of a sick mind’s imagination, another nightmare will be set in motion in which the relationship with their children will also be at stake.

It will be a psychological thriller and horror proposal produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind other successful titles such as The arrival by Denis Villeneuve or participating in the production of the series stranger thingsalso for Netflix.





And citing the giant streamingit was on Netflix where Halle Berry premiered Wound, last November, and which marked her debut as a director. In addition, there it also has a premiere pending The Mothership in which she also plays a mother whose husband mysteriously disappeared and, after discovering an alien artifact found beneath their farm, She will try to protect her children and at the same time discover what is hidden behind the enigma of what happened to her husband..

But in Motherland will not be under the mantle of the company of streaming but from Lionsgate that at the next Cannes Film Festival, to be held from May 17 to 28, will be the company in charge of already closing some sales to international distributors and ensure, in this way, the viability of a production that plans to start up starting next year. And with a Halle Berry whose main previous experience in the field of horror and psychological thriller was almost twenty years ago, with Gothika from 2003 and directed by Mathieu Kassovitz.

