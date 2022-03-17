Halle Berry will try to prevent the apocalypse in ‘Moonfall’

Fernando Creole. (I)

Catwoman, girl bond, mutant and now astronaut. In addition to other roles closer to human drama, Halle Berry She is one of those actresses who commits herself until she merges with the character they put in front of her.

In her most recent cinematographic adventure, the American actress puts herself under the orders of the director Roland Emmerich in the movie action and science fiction, ‘Moonfall’.

From his beginnings in the cinema, Emmerich has shown an interest in science fiction and especially in the movies from catastrophes. In more than 40 years he has brought to the screen titles such as ‘Independence Day’, ‘The day after tomorrow’ or ‘2012’.

In this new production, the oscar winner (‘Monster’s Ball’, 2001) gets into the role of Jo Fowlera NASA executive and former astronaut.

Along with astronaut Brian Harper (patrick wilsonfrom ‘Midway’) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradleyfrom ‘Game of Thrones’) undertake an unusual Space mission. The team leaves everyone they love behind when they uncover a mystery of massive proportions. cosmic about the only “natural” satellite of the Landwhich has gone out of its orbit in the direction of a direct collision with the planet.

Berry embodies a bold woman

“We all have this fascination for him end of the world and how it would be and how we would live that. Given that the pandemic is part of our daily life at the moment, a film of this type is easier for me to understand, within the restrictions of our current life”, says the actress in an interview from the studio about the reasons that motivated her to be part of the production.

Berry’s role was initially written for a male actor. But when Emmerich had an initial meeting with the actress, he realized that the character could have the same impact if it were a woman and offered the leading role to the interpreter who has more than 30 years of experience in the medium.

Berry describes Fowler as a woman very smart, what survive in a world from mens, becoming an astronaut, until becoming the deputy director of NASA. “Finding a woman in that position reflects that she is extremely intelligent, strong, willful, with a true sense of herself. I love characters, I love women and characters like this.”

An unlikely team of heroes

In the film, Fowler and then the world discover that after the apollo 11 moon mission hided a terrible secret. Suddenly, the satellite has left its orbit and will impact to Land causing a series of catastrophes before causing the extinction of the lifetime in the planet. The fate of humanity now depends on a team of three unusual astronauts.

“We are kind of antiheroesBerry says of teaming up with Brian Harper (Wilson) and KC Houseman (Bradley).

On the one hand, Brian is recruited to pilot the spacecraft that will come out in one desperate mission to avoid catastrophe. He has a shady past with Fowler and is now fighting him. alcohol to try to keep his life in order.

fowler is the navigation expert and the mission must be guided by your experience and professional judgment. KC is not an astronaut, he is an ordinary citizen and part of a conspiracy movement who has discovered the “dark side” of the Moon and is the only one who has a plan to prevent the end of the world.

“I think none of us want to be there, but we have to. We all bring something a little different, ”says the actress about the contrast of her characters.

The Moon, at the center of the catastrophe

A theory that describes the Moon as something vastly different from what is taught in high school inspired the script that Emmerich writes with his frequent collaborator Harald Kloser and the screenwriter Spencer Cohen.

“What we discovered is that there is a kind of alien force That goes against everything science believes. So a battle breaks out between the science and the metaphysics and what is possible in both cases. The fact is that the Moon has left its orbit and begins to descend on Earth. And there’s a clock ticking,” explains Berry.

With a lot of elements and scenarios created digitallyacting on huge color screens is quite a challenge for the actors.

“We have to be able to commit to our imagination. We are forced to use our imagination and work with Roland or with another person who reads us things that are really happening and to which we have to react, and it is a really different way of working”, explains the protagonist who, however, did not have problems working in space.

“Recreating gravity was pretty easy for me. I once played an astronaut on a TV show that I did for two years. So I actually did a zero gravity flight, which was amazing. So I have in my body what it feels like to float, what way it is, how the body itself moves, ”she says.

After this space adventure, Berry is already preparing his next projects. The actress will be part of the science fiction drama ‘The Mothership’ and a suspense story titled ‘Our Man From Jersey’.



