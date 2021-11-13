Halle Berry wishes she could direct a remake

After interpreting Catwoman in the 2004 film, Halle Berry would be happy to be able to make a remake dedicated to the DC character

The cinecomics have come a long way since the release of Catwoman, feature film directed by Pitof with Halle Berry. If there is always a great deal of interest in new Marvel or DC film productions today, with fans largely applauding adaptations of their favorite comics, that film was not quite the success that the producers hoped would remain engraved (positively, means) in the mind of the public.

After more than 15 years, it is difficult for anyone to mention that title again. Meanwhile, Catwoman has returned to theaters in the final chapter of the Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan (to give her face was Anne Hathaway) and next year it will be back on the big screen in The Batman, played by Zöe Kravitz. However, the day when Selina Kyle will have another film of her own still seems far away, but the idea of ​​seeing it take shape would make those who dressed in that 2004 film happy: Halle Berry.

The actress recently made her directorial debut with Bruised – Struggle to live, coming to Netflix, and during an interview he explained that he wanted to focus more and more on directing. A project that you would like to develop? Own Catwoman. Halle Berry in fact explained:

I would love to direct Catwoman. If I could deal with it now, knowing what I know, having this experience, [ripenserei] that world in the way I rethought this story. [Bruised] it was written for a 25-year-old Irish white Catholic. I had to rethink it. I wish I could go back and rethink Catwoman, and have a chance to do it again. I would have Catwoman save the world like most male superheroes do, and not just save women whose face falls apart. I would aim higher. I think I would do it more inclusive for both men and women.

That there is really the possibility of seeing Catwoman again the absolute protagonist of a film? If Kravitz’s proof in The Batman should she be applauded by fans, Warner may decide to entrust her with a film of her own. If that ever happens, it is likely that Halle Berry will be among the first to propose to redeem herself and finally do justice to the character.