Halle Berry’s 13-year-old daughter Nahla looks unrecognizable as teen TOWER over her famous mother in rare photo

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla, 13, looked unrecognizable as the teenager towered over her famous mother in a rare photo while they were together in Los Angeles.

Halle, 55, and her teenage daughter were spotted strolling through a Los Angeles parking lot.

Nahla not only stood out for her height, but she also had pink streaks in her long brunette hair.

The Monter’s Ball actress had her arm around Nahla as she wore a sparkly bandana and ripped jeans.

The duo also had their chins covered in their black face masks.

They both had their cell phones in their hands as the Moonfall star carried a bottle of water with her.

Nahla followed the Swordfish star as they walked to their vehicle.

Halle shares her daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

In addition to Nahla, Halle shares her eight-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband and actor Olivier Martinez, 56, whom she divorced in 2015.

‘A REAL CONVERSATION’

Recently, the director of Bruised revealed to SmartLess Podcast that she and her daughter needed to have “some talks” about a lesbian sex scene in the Netflix film.

In the film, Halle played disgraced mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, who is struggling to make a comeback while juggling personal issues.

A brief romance develops between Jackie and tough trainer Bobbi Buddhakan (Sheila Atim) during the plot.

Halle revealed, “And I said, ‘Nahla, this is a movie, none of this is true. Like, none of this is real.’ She started a conversation, really for the first time, about what I do and about playing characters and what’s real and what’s not real.

“She was asking, ‘How do you do that?’ and, ‘How does it make you feel?’ I explained that those are some of the most difficult scenes that actors do, the most uncomfortable. It’s not always fun.

“So I had a real conversation with my daughter about that, about my sexuality, about my work in the business and how hard I had to fight to make the movie.”

The X-Men actress is currently dating musician Van Hunt, 51.

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’

In January, the Catwoman star shared photos from her tropical getaway.

The couple pretended to announce their engagement on social media.

Alongside photos of the couple standing in a wedding chapel holding hands and kissing, Halle said, “Well, it’s official!”

He added a second image with the words: “It’s 2022!”

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities congratulating them.

One of the commentators, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, said: “Congratulations to both of you!!! Handsome!!”

Van took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself diving headfirst into an infinity pool while on vacation.

The songwriter jokingly wrote, “Me after finding out I’m not actually married to Halle Berry.”

Halle also squashed wedding rumors with a follow-up post alongside her new man.

She wrote: “We were having a little fun on New Year’s Day! People clearly aren’t sliding as much as we thought they were.

