Halle Berry’s feminist speech that moved Lady Gaga at the Critics Choice Awards

Halle Berry has left us iconic scenes from the cinema in front of the cameras but, since last year, also behind the scenes. Woundfor Netflix, was her directorial debut and the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Critics Choice Awards to decide to give her the SheHer award. An award that recognizes the work of a woman who advocates for gender equality, authentically portray characters, challenge stereotypes and remove barriers.

The ceremony, which awards the best of the year in film and television, took place this Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The actress went there, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana corset suit, and, surrounded by stars, took the stage to give one of the most powerful speeches of the night, in favor of the importance of women telling their own stories. And he gave as an example Woundwhose script he adapted so that an African-American woman could star in it.

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play a white man, then I was winning. But do you want to know why that didn’t work? Because if you didn’t know, I’m not a white man.” white,” added the actress. “For those roles to work, they would have to be changed substantially. They have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all its beauty and all its pain.“.





Halle Berry realized that, behind a story that is uncomfortable to see there is a woman who truly lives it. And that, she said, is the power of storytelling: “It can awaken our conscience. We must have compassion and empathy for others.”

“I feel so grateful to be living in this time when women are raising their voices and telling our own stories,” continued the Oscar winner in a speech that moved Lady Gaga, captured by the cameras shedding a few tears in the audience.

“We will use our emotional intelligence and tell stories that don’t fit preconceived notions. We will tell stories that make us fully visible in all our facets and contradictions. Because we are confident and we are afraid. We are vulnerable and we are strong… We are all of that and everything at the same time!” she added.

Lady Gaga excited during Halle Berry’s speech at the #CriticsChoiceAwards. pic.twitter.com/QPiDbWlo54 — LadyGagaMonsterBlog (@LGMonsterBlog) March 14, 2022

“If we deny our complexities, we are denying our humanity. We are not always going to be pretty and we are never going to be perfect, but what we will be will always be honest and true, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you feel. Those are the stories we have to fight to tell and those are the stories the world needs to see. This is our way of saying to every girl who feels invisible and unheard: ‘We love you and we see you, and you deserve all the good things in this world,'” she concluded.

