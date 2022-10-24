Entertainment

Halle Berry’s new haircut and color could mean she’s playing Storm again

Undoubtedly here we have one of the most radical changes in recent months, that of Halle Berrywho a few days ago we saw with beautiful hair in honey tones and her fantastic curtain bangs, and now the actress has delighted us with a haircut of the good and color change included.

And of course, as expected, his fans have begun to speculate if this big change is due to the fact that he is going to play one of his most famous characters again, Stormas this new hair color is very similar to the one Storm wears in ‘X-Men’ and apparently it is rumored that some Fox characters could appear in the movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

The occasion chosen to show this new look has been the Critics Choice Awards, where we have been able to perfectly see her new haircut. It’s about a bixie with shaved sideand it all depends on the side we look at it, since on the right side we see very short hair almost shaved and on the other a short bob to the height of the cheekbone and with a lot of volume.

Something that has also attracted attention, has been his hair color, a gray platinum that contrasts with the dark base, and for this wicks have been created chunky instead of completely dyeing the hair, so that the result is not so flat and have more movement. The person in charge of this change has been Sara Seward, Hall’s head stylist and architect of some of his most legendary haircuts.

