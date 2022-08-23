Halle Berry’s perfect pixie cut for curly hair at 50
just a few months ago,
Halle Berry picked up the See Her award at the gala for the
Critics’ Choice Awards, which recognized women who advocate for gender equality, play authentic characters and challenge gender stereotypes. At that moment she surprised her daring, cutting her long hair and betting on a
asymmetrical pixie cut that favored and rejuvenated its appearance.
His court
extreme pixiewith punk airs, reminded us of Tormenta, her character in
X Men, with whom he also had the platinum blonde color in common. “When I get bored, just like I change clothes or shoes, I want to change
hair», he stated years ago in an interview. and seeing his
stylistic pathWe confirm your words.
Already in the 90s,
Halle Berry he walked the red carpets with his hair almost shaved and in the early 2000s he became the
pixie in fashionable hairstyle. We will not forget one of the most iconic scenes in cinema, the one in which Berry left the beach with an orange bikini on
die another day and proving that short hair could be a hairstyle
sexy. And the same year of the premiere of this film he picked up the Oscar for
Monster’s Ball with the same exquisite haircut.
But he hasn’t been with him since then.
short hairsince if the actress is characterized by something, it is by her character
chameleon. In fact, just a few months ago he picked up another award, in recognition of his entire Black Cinema & Television career, with long, wavy hair. A look that, although it was not too groundbreaking, suited the actress from
55 years.
Betting on the curls and the color purple
And since the actress cannot stand still, now she has set herself an even more difficult task, uniting the
curls marked, the
nape shaved and a striking color
purple, all in the same look. Her asymmetrical pixie haircut,
punk-inspiredleave the nape of the neck completely clear so that we can focus on the front locks, which are longer and, on this occasion, curly.
But if this haircut already draws powerful attention, what has starred in her entire look has been the radical
purple that you have chosen to replace the
platinum blonde. A very radical color that blends perfectly with the look carefully
unkempt and cut parade.
And now it seems that bright colors are in fashion. And if not, you just have to look at the
red mommy with which he has dared
Rosalia or the
pastel pink of the actress
Megan fox. Colors that seemed to be banned for mature women but that
Halle Berry has vindicated by showing that age does not have to limit you in anything.
A
haircut difficult to defend but that the actress feels like a glove. Like everything she dares, of course. Maybe it’s easier for her with her face and her great body, but who says that you wouldn’t have
just as good?