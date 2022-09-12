Halle Berry’s response to a Little Mermaid Twitter mix-up is hilarious

In recent years, as Disney has remade its animated classics, the film company has brought in a host of A-list stars. Beyoncé, Emma Watson, Donald Glover, and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the names on the list. An actor who has No However, Halle Berry has been involved, despite what many people seem to think.

The confusion stems from the upcoming Disney movie. The little Mermaid and her Ariel, singer and actor Halle Bailey. It turns out that some members of the public still lack the distinction between Exterior wall Y Berryeven after the first images arrived on September 9. The next day, it got to the point where Berry decided to respond to a puzzled Twitter user herself.

“Halle Berry is almost 60 years playing the role of a 16 year old girl,” the person wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Buzzfeed. “This is what happens when you upset a fandom.”

Upon seeing it, Berry posted her reaction. In this case, an appropriate meme was worth a thousand words to convey her thoughts on the misinformed message. However, other users had some real words to add to the conversation. “Absolutely catastrophic L of this individual, I hate to see it” one tweeted. Other person wrote“You guys look so dumb with this tweet.”

The original Twitter user can perhaps take solace in the fact that he is not the only person who has i made this mistake. A quick search for “Halle Berry Ariel” on the social media platform turns up numerous tweets displaying the exact same confusion. “HALLE BERRY IS ARIEL SUCKS THAT,” one excited fan wrote, reposting the Disney teaser. another user he was able to downplay his own mistake, writing, “I spent the last four hours thinking Halle Berry was the new Ariel and was so taken aback by the choice, no I just can’t read.”

Berry also replied to other confused Twitter user in December 2021. His tweet (“Can’t wait to see you under the sea!”) led her to let them know they had received the “wrong Halle lol”. He then added, “I can’t wait to see it though!”

Despite all the confusion, Berry is excited about the movie and seeing the other Halle in it. “This means a lot! Can’t wait @HalleBailey.” she tweeted in response to the first look The little Mermaid on September 9. Her excitement was shared by many fans on Twitter, who celebrated Bailey’s Ariel look, her voice, and the meaning of having a black woman in the beloved role.

“Guys… today has been so overwhelming and amazing… I’m so happy you guys get to see a glimpse of everything… thanks for the love,” bailey tweeted the night the sneak peek was released.

Unfortunately, the Chloe x Halle singer hasn’t just been getting love. After Disney announced her casting in July 2019, there was a substantial backlash from fans who expected Ariel to be played by a white actor. Bailey, however, has gone to great lengths to brush off the critics. “I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” she said Variety that August.

Berry was also rooting for Bailey at the time. After Disney announced that she had cast the teen actor, Berry congratulated heralso writing, in part, “Halles get it DONE”.