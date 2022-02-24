Halle Berry’s shopping day, Olivia Rodrigo’s celebration: celebrities in one click

Celebration night. Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her birthday at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Monica, which she attended with a group of friends. To do this, she opted for a striking look: a fuchsia satin top and skirt set with black lace. In addition, she wore a cowboy hat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic night? Sara Sampaio went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. Although she did not whitewash any new relationship, the fact that they walked hugging and arm in arm aroused rumors of romance.

A different shopping day. Vanessa Hudgens toured a market with a vintage fair in West Hollywood. She was photographed when she returned, carrying the bags with her purchases

Shopping day. Halle Berry went shopping with her partner, Van Hunt, and her son Maceo. The actress was photographed in the parking lot of the establishment, while she opened the trunk of her truck. She wore a black jumpsuit and a brown beret

Romantic night. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello went to eat at the exclusive restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood. To do this, she wore mustard-colored satin pants that she combined with an oversize jacket and a black strapless

Family trip. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, took advantage of the beautiful day and went to enjoy it at the park in Sydney, Australia. The actress wore a printed dress and sunglasses, while her partner opted for a jean, muscular and cap

Training Day. Rebel Wilson was photographed when she was leaving the private gym where she played sports. She wore black leggings that she combined with a patterned jumpsuit

Bella Hadid was photographed leaving a gym in New York and took the opportunity to make some purchases. The model wore a sporty look with an oversize diver

After being in New York, Dua Lipa had traveled to Miami to enjoy a few days on the beach, and now she returned to Manhattan and was seen in an exclusive restaurant. To do this, she wore striped pants in the range of blue, a white shirt and a red bag.

Cameron Diaz toured the Beverly Hills mall and took the opportunity to do some shopping. Before returning to his vehicle, he had a juice. He wore an oversize set of pants and a black sweatshirt, which he combined with his mask, and carried a red bag. In addition, she was seen wearing a walker boot, the product of her leg injury (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

From being teased and stoned on the street to becoming one of the most popular WhatsApp stickers: who is Grand M

Paula Pareto took revenge on Tomás Fonzi and settled pending accounts in Masterchef Celebrity

Who is the fourth angel confirmed for the new season of LAM