Halle Berry’s unexpected change of look: curly, purple and pixie

She is possibly the most chameleon actress in Hollywood when it comes to hair looks, and they all look good on her!

Back in March, Halle Berry surprised us at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala when she received the See Her Award, which seeks to give recognition to women who advocate for gender equality, they play authentic characters and challenge gender stereotypes. Her appearance on stage was, without a doubt, one of the great moments of the night, since she dedicated some emotional words to all the women in the world and, specifically, to the film industry for having fought for equality. in the seventh art.

However, it was also a highly commented appearance on a stylistic level, since it was the first time we saw her premiere her new asymmetrical pixie cut. And now that we had gotten used to seeing her with short hair and paraded, the actress goes and she surprises us with a new look change: purple, curly and keeping the pixie.

It has been on her Instagram profile where Halle Berry has shared the photo of her new hair, and judging by the number of nice messages she has received, all her followers agree that, whatever hair she wears, everything looks good on her.

“I know that it seems that I am not doing anything but my hair is quite busy 😂”, she assured in her publication, in which she can be seen with a curious haircut in which all the back is cut very short while the front is covered in longer curls. These last ones are the absolute protagonists since the actress has dyed them an intense purple.

the fitness queen

In November 2022 it will be 20 years, neither more nor less, of the premiere of ‘Die another day’, the film of the James Bond saga starring Pierce Brosnan as agent 007 and with Halle Berry in one of his most iconic performances. Not in vain, she left one of the most sensual and remembered scenes in the history of Hollywood cinema of this century: the exit from the sea with the orange bikini and the knife sheathed in her waist.

Already in that pose he showed that he was in perfect physical shape, and nothing has changed since then because at 55 years old, he sports one of the most toned figures in the celebrity universe. Berry is at the level of Jennifer Lopez in terms of her physical form. Both share a passion for fitness, and the result is the muscular body that they often show on their social networks.

Such is Halle Berry’s fitness fever that she even shares tips on training and healthy living with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Tomas. This is one of the actress’s most trusted people, who recently made her directorial debut on the film brutalized, available on Netflix. The film tells the story of Jackie “Pretty Bull” Justice, an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter who, after suffering a humiliating defeat, walks away from the sport.

The film stars Halle Berry herself, who had to get even stronger than she is (that chocolate bar for her abdomen is not normal!) thanks to the training of Peter Lee Tomas, who has been sharing many passages of his sessions with the artist on his Instagram profile.